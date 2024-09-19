Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,024 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $277,412.08.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $132.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

