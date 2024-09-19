National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$125.00 and last traded at C$128.01, with a volume of 248281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$126.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NA. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$122.64.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$117.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.7004292 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

