National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $114.11

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.11 and traded as high as C$127.41. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.85, with a volume of 982,129 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$122.64.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.7004292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.