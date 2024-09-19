National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 4.7%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 10,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 122,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

