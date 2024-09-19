Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Up 0.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Naturgy Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

