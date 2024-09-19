Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $15.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Navient by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Navient during the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.39. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

