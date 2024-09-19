Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Buys A$328,461.84 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Sean McGould acquired 195,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$328,461.84 ($221,933.68).

Navigator Global Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Navigator Global Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Navigator Global Investments’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Navigator Global Investments

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

