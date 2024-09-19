Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.87, but opened at $25.20. Nayax shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 813 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $817.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Nayax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.