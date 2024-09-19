NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of NerdWallet worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $2,463,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 1.43. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

