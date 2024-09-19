NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells $562,456.44 in Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 80,122 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $562,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE NPWR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.34.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the first quarter worth about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

