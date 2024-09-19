Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Netflix by 187.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $11,546,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.2% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $690.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $660.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.