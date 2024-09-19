Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $705.40 and last traded at $701.47. Approximately 445,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,727,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $696.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.90 and its 200-day moving average is $639.51. The stock has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

