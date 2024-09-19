Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $709.30 and last traded at $708.96. 807,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,717,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $690.47.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $660.90 and its 200 day moving average is $639.51. The stock has a market cap of $303.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

