Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Insider Sells $363,606.28 in Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Neumora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 587,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.