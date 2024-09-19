New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 612,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,212,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

