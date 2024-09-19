Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.75

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.75 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), with a volume of 16,120 shares trading hands.

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 million, a PE ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.75.

About Newmark Security

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.