NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Gregory L. Zink Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $11,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.30.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 200.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 27.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

