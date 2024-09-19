NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 374.23, a current ratio of 374.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.