NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 374.23, a current ratio of 374.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
