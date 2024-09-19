NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 374.23, a current ratio of 374.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

