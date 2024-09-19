Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong Sells 2,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NXST opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

