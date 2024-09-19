Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 885 ($11.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.83) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 772.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 867.05. The company has a market cap of £445.56 million, a PE ratio of 883.00 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Helen Hunter purchased 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

