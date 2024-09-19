Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.75

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

Next 15 Group stock opened at GBX 454 ($6.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £458.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.00 and a beta of 1.51. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 867.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Helen Hunter acquired 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,881 ($19,657.86). Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 885 ($11.69) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

