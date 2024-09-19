NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 75

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NEXT Trading Up 0.6 %

LON NXT opened at £103.95 ($137.32) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a 12 month high of £111.04 ($146.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,607.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,230.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

