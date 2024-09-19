NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 75

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NEXT Trading Up 0.6 %
LON NXT opened at £103.95 ($137.32) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 6,746 ($89.11) and a 12 month high of £111.04 ($146.68). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,607.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,230.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,575.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37.
NEXT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks with Upgraded Ratings: Analysts Predict More Upside
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why General Mills Is the Perfect Hedge for S&P 500 Volatility
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Viking Therapeutics Is Having a Year to Remember: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.