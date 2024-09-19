NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives $269.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $162.98 on Monday. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NICE by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NICE by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

