Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Announces $0.33 Final Dividend

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Nick Scali Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.
About Nick Scali
