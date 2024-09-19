Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK) Announces $0.33 Final Dividend

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Nick Scali Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

About Nick Scali

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting.

