NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

