Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

NSANY opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.