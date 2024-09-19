Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $13.91. 78,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 143,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.