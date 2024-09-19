NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 24.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,001,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 195,779 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in NMI by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.