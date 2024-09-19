Noble Financial Comments on SelectQuote, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
