Noble Financial Comments on SelectQuote, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SelectQuote in a report released on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 808,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SelectQuote by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 170,726 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

