Noble Financial Comments on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) – Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

