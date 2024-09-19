Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Up 0.4%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 1,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

