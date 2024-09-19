Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 198.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 5,590.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $255.61 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

