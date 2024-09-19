North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.00

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.12), with a volume of 225855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307 ($4.06).

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £401.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4,428.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 294.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About North American Income Trust

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 83,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £248,752.35 ($328,602.84). Insiders bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,000 over the last ninety days. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

