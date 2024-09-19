Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDVFree Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 977.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV)

