Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.90 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Price Performance

INDV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 977.00 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indivior by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 769,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

