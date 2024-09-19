Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.20

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 59424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWN shares. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

