NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $54.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $57.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,049,000 after buying an additional 187,619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,968,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,467,000 after buying an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

