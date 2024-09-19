NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

