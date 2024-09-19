NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.