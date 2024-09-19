NOV (NYSE:NOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,678,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,665,723 shares.The stock last traded at $16.24 and had previously closed at $16.07.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in NOV by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in NOV by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 166,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NOV by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

