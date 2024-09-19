Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading 12.8% Higher

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 74.88 ($0.99). Approximately 271,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 622,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.88).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -183.59 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.75.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Recommended Stories

