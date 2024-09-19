Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

NVO opened at $132.09 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $592.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

