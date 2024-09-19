Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $136.90

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.90, but opened at $133.60. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $133.58, with a volume of 417,313 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $592.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

