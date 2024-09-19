NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

