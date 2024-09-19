NU (NYSE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.10

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 6330439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

