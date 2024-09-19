Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Reduced by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NUE opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

