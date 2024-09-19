Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $160.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NUE stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

