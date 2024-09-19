NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.24. 1,030,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,764,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $190,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $809,536. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

