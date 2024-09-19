Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 807.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

