Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 13.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutex Health stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 2,017.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043,720 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Nutex Health worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.