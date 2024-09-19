Nuvalent, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.32) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a report released on Sunday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($5.26). The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2026 earnings at ($5.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVL. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,629 shares of company stock valued at $10,062,198. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

