Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JRI stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

