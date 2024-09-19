Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JRI stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.52.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
